Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Number of Foreign Tourists More Than Triple On-year in July

Written: 2022-08-31 14:56:50Updated: 2022-08-31 15:07:13

Number of Foreign Tourists More Than Triple On-year in July

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of foreign tourists that visited the country last month more than tripled compared to a year earlier amid eased quarantine regulations for inbound visitors.

According to data from the Korea Tourism Organization on Wednesday, 263-thousand-986 tourists entered South Korea in July, up 218 percent from the same month in 2021 when stricter arrival rules, such as a longer isolation period, were in place.

American tourists topped the list by nationality at 53-thousand-942, followed by travelers from Vietnam at 18-thousand-867, the Philippines at 18-thousand-146 and China at 17-thousand-907.

Seven-thousand-832 travelers arrived from Singapore, a jump of five-thousand 617 percent over last July, just over three months before the signing of a travel bubble agreement with Seoul in November, eliminating post-entry quarantine for vaccinated arrivals.

From Thailand, a country subject to Seoul's visa waiver program, 16-thousand-808 travelers entered the country, up two-thousand-284 percent on-year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >