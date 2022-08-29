Number of Foreign Tourists More Than Triple On-year in July

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of foreign tourists that visited the country last month more than tripled compared to a year earlier amid eased quarantine regulations for inbound visitors.According to data from the Korea Tourism Organization on Wednesday, 263-thousand-986 tourists entered South Korea in July, up 218 percent from the same month in 2021 when stricter arrival rules, such as a longer isolation period, were in place.American tourists topped the list by nationality at 53-thousand-942, followed by travelers from Vietnam at 18-thousand-867, the Philippines at 18-thousand-146 and China at 17-thousand-907.Seven-thousand-832 travelers arrived from Singapore, a jump of five-thousand 617 percent over last July, just over three months before the signing of a travel bubble agreement with Seoul in November, eliminating post-entry quarantine for vaccinated arrivals.From Thailand, a country subject to Seoul's visa waiver program, 16-thousand-808 travelers entered the country, up two-thousand-284 percent on-year.