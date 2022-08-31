Gov't to Consider Appealing ICSID Ruling on Lone Star Suit

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will consider appealing an international tribunal's ruling that ordered Seoul to pay 216-point-five million dollars in damages to U.S. private equity firm Lone Star.Following the decision by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes(ICSID) on Wednesday, the justice ministry expressed regret over the decision it said was “difficult to accept.”In addition to the base award, equivalent to around 292-point-five billion won, South Korea was also ordered to pay interest based on the U.S. Treasury’s monthly exchange rates since December 2011 for a total of approximately 13-point-eight million dollars, or almost 25 billion won.Standing by its previous stance that Seoul had applied uniform and consistent standards in accordance with international laws and regulations, the ministry said it will look into seeking an annulment or injunction against the ruling.According to ICSID, Seoul can file an application for annulment within 120 days after the verdict is awarded.In November 2012, Lone Star filed for arbitration in an investor-state dispute seeking four-point-68 billion dollars, or about six-point-three trillion won, in compensation, claiming that the planned sale of its stake in the now-defunct Korea Exchange Bank to HSBC in 2007 fell through due to an unreasonable delay in approval by Seoul.The firm also accused the South Korean state tax agency of arbitrary and contradictory taxation.