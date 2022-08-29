PPP National Committee Chair Resigns amid Party Turmoil

Photo : YONHAP News

The national committee chair of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) Suh Byung-soo has announced that he will step down amid continuing turmoil within the party.At a press conference at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Suh declared his intention to resign, explaining that he disagreed with the party’s intention to establish a new emergency steering committee.Suh refused to convene a national committee meeting, preventing the formation of a new emergency leadership committee, which requires national committee approval.The party has been attempting to form a new emergency steering panel this week after the interim committee’s chair Joo Ho-young was suspended from his role by court order as it reviews a lawsuit by ex-chair Lee Jun-seok against the committee’s formation.In response to Suh’s resignation announcement, Lee expressed sadness and frustration on his social media, asking why those with values have to leave their positions.