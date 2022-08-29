Foreign Minister Meets with New UN Rapporteur for N. Korean Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin has pledged his support for addressing the issue of North Korea's human rights during his meeting with visiting UN special rapporteur for North Korean human rights Elizabeth Salmón.During the meeting in Seoul on Wednesday, Park said the Seoul government is deeply concerned about the human rights situation in the North, and that it will work closely with the UN and the international community to protect and promote the rights of the North Korean people.Lee Shin-hwa, South Korea's newly appointed human rights envoy for North Korea, also attended the meeting.Minister Park noted that Lee's appointment last month shows the government's commitment to playing a leading role in improving the North’s rights record. He added he looks forward to close cooperation between Lee and Salmón .In response, Salmón thanked South Korea for supporting the UN and the special rapporteur and expressed confidence the two sides will synergize their efforts to improve the North Korean human rights situation.Salmón, a former professor of International Law at the Faculty of Law of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, started her three-year term on August 1.She will submit her first report on North Korea's human rights to the U.N. General Assembly in October.