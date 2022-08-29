Inter-Korea UN Rights Chief Expresses Concern over N. Korea’s Chronic Food Shortage

The United Nations' human rights chief has expressed concern over North Korea’s rights situation and food shortage, noting that the regime is more isolated from the international community than ever before.



UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet made the remarks during her video speech at the 2022 Korea Global Forum for Peace on Wednesday.



Bachelet said isolation could deal a heavier blow to the human rights situation in North Korea, and the lack of communication with the outside world will make it difficult to build state-to-state trust.



She went on to say that it will increase the risk of miscalculation and the likelihood of a military conflict to seriously affect the rights situation.



Bachelet also stressed the need to allow UN and diplomatic officials to return to North Korea to freely move about and carry out their mission there.



Her remarks are interpreted as a request for Pyongyang to lift its pandemic-induced border closure and permit UN officials to visit the country.



She noted that more than 40 percent of North Korean residents suffer from chronic food shortage, with their rights infringed for a long time. She criticized North Korea for not reflecting the people’s opinion in public policies and for failing to use government power and resources to meet public demand.