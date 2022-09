Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will kick off its regular session on Thursday, the first since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration in May.The session will begin with an opening ceremony at 2 p.m. and last for the next 100 days until December 9.The main opposition Democratic Party's chair will give a parliamentary speech on September 14 followed by the ruling People Power Party the following day.An interpellation session on government policies will be held for four days from September 19, followed by a three-week parliamentary audit from October 4 to the 24.The Assembly is expected to prioritize legislation related to the economy and people’s livelihoods, but such efforts may be hampered by entrenched partisanship within the rival parties.