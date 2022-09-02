Pentagon Emphasizes Importance of Joint Exercises for Peace on Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said that the ongoing joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States are defensive drills that contribute to the preservation of peace on the Korean Peninsula.Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder issued the position on Wednesday during a press briefing when asked about the ongoing joint military exercises.The spokesperson said that the exercises are an important part of ensuring that the allies' militaries can closely work together and be prepared to fight and defend South Korea and their partners and allies in the region.He said that the exercise is designed to enhance the South Korea-U.S. combined defense posture, help maintain readiness, and strengthen security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia.Ryder stressed the defensive nature of the ongoing exercises, saying that they are an eleven-day computer-simulated, defense-oriented training event.The allies's biggest combined military exercise in five years, dubbed the Ulchi Freedom Shield, will end on Thursday.