Seoul and Washington Consider Dialogue Channel on US Inflation Reduction Act

Written: 2022-09-01 09:01:17Updated: 2022-09-01 11:36:17

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul and Washington are considering setting up an official dialogue channel to discuss issues related to the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act.   

Departing from the U.S. after a three-day trip, deputy trade minister Ahn Sung-il on Wednesday informed reporters of the recent progress on the matter.

Ahn said Washington officials positively responded to Seoul's proposal for creating a separate channel to discuss repercussions of the legislation that will exclude electric vehicles assembled outside North America from tax incentives.

He said that the U.S. is open to serious discussions, noting that White House officials joined the latest working-level talks and were informed on Seoul's positions and requests.

A delegation of senior officials from the South Korean ministries of trade, finance and foreign affairs visited the U.S. Trade Representative’s office as well as the State, Commerce and Treasury Departments.

Ahn added that further details will be discussed during trade minister Ahn Duk-geun’s visit to Washington early next week.
