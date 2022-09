Photo : YONHAP News

Economic growth in the second quarter matched the July estimate at zero-point-seven percent over the previous quarter.The Bank of Korea on Thursday released the quarterly data for the country's gross domestic product(GDP), which remained unchanged from its earlier calculation announced on July 26.The economy posted on-quarter growth for the eighth consecutive quarter after shrinking in the first and second quarters in 2020.Private consumption increased on-quarter by two-point-nine percent in the April-to-June period, while facility investment rose by zero-point-five percent.Exports and imports, however, declined three-point-one percent and one percent, respectively, during the second quarter.The country's gross national income also decreased one-point-three percent in the cited period.