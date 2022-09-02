Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 80,000s

Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell below 100-thousand to around 80-thousand amid signs of a slowdown in the latest pandemic wave, but the number of deaths rose to the highest in four months.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Thursday that 81-thousand-573 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 300 from overseas, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to about 23 million-328-thousand.The daily tally dropped by some 22-thousand from a day ago and declined by around 32-thousand and 97-thousand from a week ago and two weeks earlier, respectively.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients fell by 14 from the previous day to 555, remaining above 500 for the ninth consecutive day.One-hundred-12 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, soaring 37 from a day earlier to hit the largest since April 29. The overall death toll came to 26-thousand-876 with the fatality rate remaining at zero-point-12 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients nationwide came to 39-point-one percent, down by zero-point-five percentage points from a day ago.