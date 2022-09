Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities in South Korea have begun taking reservations for SKYCovione vaccinations.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said it opened reservations for the nation's first locally developed COVID-19 vaccine at ncvr.kdca.go.kr.SK bioscience’s SKYCovione is designed to be administered in two rounds with a four-week interval.Reservations will be accepted for any date after September 12, while same-day vaccinations will be offered from next Monday at community health centers or designated institutions.Second health vice minister Lee Ki-il recommended unvaccinated adults aged 18 or older to get vaccinated with SKYCovione, noting that the local product has nearly three times more neutralizing antibodies than existing vaccines with few side effects.