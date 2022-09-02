Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

eSIM Service Become Available from Thurs.

Written: 2022-09-01 11:22:33Updated: 2022-09-01 12:04:51

eSIM Service Become Available from Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from Thursday, mobile carriers are allowing customers to use embedded SIM cards, or eSIMs, on their smartphones instead of the little plastic USIM cards.

The nation’s three mobile operators, including SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus, and some low-cost service providers will offer the eSIM service for phones like Samsung Electronics' latest smartphone and some iPhones that support the function with a pre-installed SIM.

Issuing an eSIM card costs two-thousand-750 won, much cheaper than the seven-thousand-700 won price tag for USIM cards.

eSIMs will also allow phone users to use two different numbers on one device.

While most mobile phones currently use USIM cards linked to one phone number inserted into the device, eSIM-compatible devices display two telecommunications networks and allow users to select which number to use when making calls.

To prevent the eSIM service from being used illegally, including in burner phones, customers can only sign up for the eSIM service under one name per device.

An official of the science and ICT ministry said the government expects the service will promote competition among mobile operators and lessen households’ communication expenses.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >