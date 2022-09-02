eSIM Service Become Available from Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from Thursday, mobile carriers are allowing customers to use embedded SIM cards, or eSIMs, on their smartphones instead of the little plastic USIM cards.The nation’s three mobile operators, including SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus, and some low-cost service providers will offer the eSIM service for phones like Samsung Electronics' latest smartphone and some iPhones that support the function with a pre-installed SIM.Issuing an eSIM card costs two-thousand-750 won, much cheaper than the seven-thousand-700 won price tag for USIM cards.eSIMs will also allow phone users to use two different numbers on one device.While most mobile phones currently use USIM cards linked to one phone number inserted into the device, eSIM-compatible devices display two telecommunications networks and allow users to select which number to use when making calls.To prevent the eSIM service from being used illegally, including in burner phones, customers can only sign up for the eSIM service under one name per device.An official of the science and ICT ministry said the government expects the service will promote competition among mobile operators and lessen households’ communication expenses.