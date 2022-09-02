Allies' Combined Ulchi Freedom Shield Exercise to Close on Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul and Washington's biggest combined military exercise in five years, the Ulchi Freedom Shield, will come to a close on Thursday.The government and the military assessed that through the exercise, they enhanced their proficiency in crisis management and joint U.S.-South Korea operations, improving the allies’ capacity to counter North Korea’s provocations and wage a full-scale war.Preceded by four days of preliminary crisis management training in mid-August, the UFS was carried out in two phases from August 22 to 26, and from August 29 to Thursday.The first phase was a combined training of the Seoul-led Ulchi civilian defense drills and the allies' joint exercise, followed by the second phase, which focused on counterattack operations to protect the Seoul metropolitan area.The allies also conducted a full operational capability evaluation of their future Combined Forces Command under Washington's conditions-based transfer of wartime operational control to Seoul, led by Gen. Ahn Byung-seok, the current CFC deputy commander. This was the first time South Korea took charge of the exercise.