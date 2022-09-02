Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman to Serve as Pres. Envoy for Busan Expo Bid

Written: 2022-09-01 14:02:17Updated: 2022-09-01 14:50:03

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman to Serve as Pres. Envoy for Busan Expo Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong will serve as a presidential envoy for the nation's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan.

According to the top office on Thursday, Lee will be sent overseas to promote the city’s bid.

There is speculation that Lee is working on arranging a meeting with British foreign secretary Liz Truss, who is widely expected to take office as prime minister next Monday, but no schedule has been confirmed.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the Samsung heir is expected to visit a number of European countries close to the upcoming Chuseok Thanksgiving holiday to promote the bid.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won is also expected to visit Japan this month to campaign on Busan’s behalf, where he will potentially meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and visit Osaka, the host city for the 2025 Expo.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >