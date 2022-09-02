Pres. Yoon Adds 7 Areas to List of Special Disaster Zones

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has added seven areas across the country to the list of special disaster zones after record rainfall last month led to deadly flooding and significant property damage.A spokesperson for the top office said on Thursday that with the completion of damage assessments, the designation was granted to Seoul's Dongjak and Seocho districts and the Gyeonggi cities of Yeoju, Uiwang and Yonggin as well as parts of Gangwon and South Chungcheong provinces.President Yoon ordered the swift distribution of disaster relief funds before the Chuseok holiday begins and called for continued efforts to help disaster zones and all affected citizens return to normalcy as quickly as possible.He also urged related ministries to keenly monitor the trajectory of Typhoon Hinnamnor, currently gathering strength in waters south of Japan's Okinawa and draw up preemptive measures.