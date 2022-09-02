Pres. Yoon to Send Chuseok Gifts to 13,000 People

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will send out gifts and cards to some 13-thousand people to celebrate the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday next weekend.The presidential office said on Thursday that recipients include seniors, veterans, the families of fallen service members and patriots, the socially disadvantaged and space industry officials who contributed to the successful launch of the Nuri rocket.The gifts consist of local specialty products such as fruit jams, sweet red bean jelly, chestnuts and jujube chips sourced from various regions across the country. The diversity of the products’ origins is intended to convey a message of national unity while promoting the consumption of domestic agricultural goods.In the greeting card, the president said that the hope of the people will shine like the full moon despite current difficulties and expressed wishes for a bountiful future.On Thursday, the president also visited the home of an elderly woman living alone in Seoul's Jongno District who receives state subsidies to deliver a Chuseok present.