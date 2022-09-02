Two Army Helicopters Collide in Training, Leaving One Injured

Photo : YONHAP News

A pair of military helicopters collided in midair during training at an Army base in Gyeonggi Province on Thursday, resulting in a single injury.The Army reported that two KUH-1 Surion choppers made emergency landings after a low-altitude crash at the base in Pocheon at around 12:16 p.m.While the helicopters did not sustain any significant damage, one of the 18 service members aboard the vehicles suffered a head injury and was transported to a nearby military hospital for treatment. The remaining personnel will undergo thorough examinations.After responding to the accident, emergency service authorities reported that two service members sustained cuts while others suffered minor bruises.No civilian casualties or damage have been reported, and the Army has begun investigating the cause of the incident.