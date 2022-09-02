FM Park to Meet Victims of Japan's Wartime Forced Labor Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Park Jin will meet with Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor on Friday.A civic group supporting the Korean victims said on Thursday that minister Park will visit Gwangju to hold back-to-back talks with Lee Choon-sik and Yang Keum-deok, who were forced into hard labor by Nippon Steel Corporation and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, respectively.Park is also set to visit the May 18th National Cemetery and pay tribute to Kim Hye-ok, the late victim of forced labor by Mitsubishi who passed away in 2009.In his first in-person discussions with the victims, Park will listen to their stories and their demands, which will be reflected in government measures to resolve the ongoing dispute with Japan over forced labor compensation.South Korea's Supreme Court is widely expected to deliver its final ruling on the compensation for victims this month. The top court had ruled in favor of the Korean victims in 2018, ordering Japanese firms to provide remuneration, but the firms didn't comply with the ruling, prompting the court to order the seizure of company assets in Korea.The top court's final order to liquidate those assets to begin providing reparation for the victims remains pending as the Yoon administration strives to convince the court to consider the government's diplomatic efforts to form future-oriented Seoul-Tokyo relations.