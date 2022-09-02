74% of S. Koreans Enjoy Games, Parents Playing Games With Children Rising

Photo : YONHAP News

More than seven out of ten South Koreans play mobile video games, and the number parents who enjoy games with their children have been on the rise for six consecutive years.According to the Korea Creative Content Agency's latest survey on some six-thousand people between the ages of 10 and 65, 74-point-four percent of the respondents say they have played video games between last June and the date of the survey. The figure has climbed by some three percentage points from the year before.By platform, mobile games were the most popular, accounting for over 84 percent of the usage rate, followed by computer games standing at 54 percent and those on gaming consoles at around 18 percent.Parents who enjoy games with their children rose for six straight years, with nearly 60 percent of parents responding that they play games with their kids, up one-point-eight percentage points on-year.