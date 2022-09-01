Prosecution Notifies DP Leader Lee to Appear for Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors called in the newly elected leader of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Lee Jae-myung for questioning over an ongoing probe on allegations of election law violations..Lee on Thursday was asked to appear before the prosecution over the ongoing probe in connection with a scandal over a land development project in Baekhyeon-dong, Seongnam City, south of Seoul.The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency had referred the case to the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors Office last month.The prosecution’s summons prompted immediate outrage from the DP.DP spokesperson Park Sung-joon told reporters at a briefing that the prosecution notified Lee of the summons for absurd reasons and the party finds it hard to accept the request.Park added that the DP cannot yield to political retribution on the leader of the main opposition party and a former presidential candidate who competed with President Yoon Suk Yeol nor will it bow to political oppression aimed at dissolving the party.He added his party will fight against the Yoon administration’s political revenge that impedes democracy.