Politics China’s No.3 Official Likely to Visit Seoul This Month

China’s third-ranked official and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress will reportedly visit South Korea in mid-September.



Li Zhanshu will likely make a three-day visit to Seoul from September 15 at the invitation of National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, with South Korea and China fine tuning his itinerary, according to political and diplomatic sources on Thursday.



Li’s trip to Seoul is seen as a reciprocal visit for former parliamentary speaker Park Byeong-seug’s travel to China in February when he attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Li’s invitation.



Li and Kim will likely meet on September 16 to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between their nations, marking their 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year.



The Chinese official will also reportedly pay a courtesy call on President Yoon Suk Yeol.