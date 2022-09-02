Ruling Party Urges DP Leader Lee to Faithfully Respond to Summons

Photo : KBS News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has called on the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung to appear before the prosecution for questioning and faithfully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.In a briefing on Thursday, PPP chief spokesperson Park Jeong-ha called on prosecutors to conduct a thorough investigation into Lee’s case in accordance with law and principle to dispel any doubt.While the DP has argued that the investigation is driven by political retribution and suppression, Park said, allegations involving Lee had already been looked into in previous probes.Lee is suspected of having announced false information on the alteration of land use of the Korea Food Research Institute in Baekhyeong-dong in Gyeonggi Province during a parliamentary audit in October last year.He also allegedly lied, during an interview, about a key figure involved in the corruption-ridden Daejang-dong development project in the same province.