Nat’l Security Adviser: US Promises to Review IRA Issue at NSC Level

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States will examine the potential effect of the Inflation Reduction Act(IRA) at the level of the White House National Security Council.National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han told reporters of Washington’s stance after a meeting with his U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan in Hawaii on Thursday.The Act excludes electric vehicles(EVs) assembled outside North America from tax incentives.Kim said Sullivan had promised to examine in detail the future direction and impact of EV tax credits, while he saw the law could be more advantageous for Korea.The two security officials also exchanged views on North Korean issues and ways to strengthen security cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.During a bilateral meeting between Kim and his Japanese counterpart Takeo Akiba prior to his talks with Sullivan, the two sides engaged in a productive discussion about how to improve South Korea-Japan ties and deal with North Korea-related issues.Regarding President Yoon Suk Yeol’s so-called “bold initiative” on North Korea, Kim said he discussed how to join forces with the U.S. and Japan in order to induce Pyongyang to accept the initiative.