Typhoon Hinnamnor to Approach Jeju Island Early Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor is expected to head north toward South Korea and reach waters near Jeju Island early Tuesday.The Korea Meteorological Administration said on Friday that the eleventh typhoon of the season, currently in waters southeast of Taiwan, was slowly veering north toward South Korea.The weather agency said the tropical storm is expected to head north at a faster pace from Saturday afternoon and reach waters 60 kilometers southeast of the Seogwipo area of Jeju Island early Tuesday.The strong typhoon is forecast to traverse the country’s southern waters and pass near the port city Busan Tuesday afternoon before moving up to the southern waters of the East Sea.Currently rated as a "very strong typhoon" with a current maximum wind speed of 51 meters per second near its center, Hinnamnor is likely to weaken a bit as it approaches Jeju Island, but still maintain its intensity with winds of up to 45 meters per second.Jeju Island and southern coastal areas are forecast to receive heavy rains on Friday and Saturday due to the influence of the typhoon.