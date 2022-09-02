Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

Typhoon Hinnamnor to Approach Jeju Island Early Tuesday

Written: 2022-09-02 08:05:03Updated: 2022-09-02 10:27:43

Typhoon Hinnamnor to Approach Jeju Island Early Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor is expected to head north toward South Korea and reach waters near Jeju Island early Tuesday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said on Friday that the eleventh typhoon of the season, currently in waters southeast of Taiwan, was slowly veering north toward South Korea.

The weather agency said the tropical storm is expected to head north at a faster pace from Saturday afternoon and reach waters 60 kilometers southeast of the Seogwipo area of Jeju Island early Tuesday.

The strong typhoon is forecast to traverse the country’s southern waters and pass near the port city Busan Tuesday afternoon before moving up to the southern waters of the East Sea.

Currently rated as a "very strong typhoon" with a current maximum wind speed of 51 meters per second near its center, Hinnamnor is likely to weaken a bit as it approaches Jeju Island, but still maintain its intensity with winds of up to 45 meters per second.

Jeju Island and southern coastal areas are forecast to receive heavy rains on Friday and Saturday due to the influence of the typhoon.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >