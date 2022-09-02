Pres. Office: S. Korea, US, Japan Agree to Enhance Cooperation for Peace on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said the top security advisers of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have agreed to deepen trilateral cooperation to contribute to peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.The top office announced the development on Friday in a press release after the first meeting of the three nations' top security advisers since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.It said that the three sides held extensive discussions on the North Korean nuclear issue and cooperation on advanced technology and supply chains as well as regional and global issues.National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han's trilateral talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Jake Sullivan and Takeo Akiba at the U.S. Inco-Pacific Command in Hawaii on Thursday were preceded by separate bilateral meetings with each the previous day.According to the presidential office, in the meeting with Sullivan, Kim explained South Korean concerns about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and asked for attention and cooperation from the National Security Council to resolve the matter.The two also discussed bilateral cooperation to realize President Yoon's so-called “bold initiative” for North Korea.The top office said that in the meeting with Akiba, the two sides exchanged views on North Korea issues and discussed ways to improve Seoul-Tokyo relations.