COVID-19 Testing Sites Nationwide Continue to Operate during Chuseok

Photo : YONHAP News

COVID-19 testing sites across the nation will continue to operate during the Chuseok holiday.Vice Minister for Disaster and Safety Management Kim Sung-ho said on Friday that while the country's virus situation is stable at the moment, infections could soar due to increased travel and in-person contact during the holiday.The vice minister said that in accordance with the medical and quarantine strategy for the holiday, COVID-19 testing sites nationwide and essential medical institutions will remain open.To address blind spots in anti-virus measures for foreigners, the government will distribute leaflets on quarantine rules in various foreign languages at major transportation stations and terminals.The government will also continue to disseminate the policy for foreigners in the country illegally that allows them to complete COVID-19 tests and vaccinations without legal repercussions.Kim said that while the latest virus wave has passed its peak and begun to decline, the numbers of critical patients and deaths are expected to remain high in line with statistical trends of previous waves.