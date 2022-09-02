Biden Reiterates Need to Produce EVs in the US

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden has reiterated the need for the U.S. to produce electric vehicles(EV) and related parts at home.Biden made the call in a statement released by the White House on Thursday following Micron Technology’s announcement that it intends to invest some 15 billion dollars over the next ten years in a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Idaho, a plan that Biden called “another big win for America.”The president went on to say that in the future, the U.S. will make EVs, chips, fiber optics, and other critical components domestically and “will have an economy built from the bottom up and middle out.”The remarks appeared to reaffirm Biden’s push for expanded domestic production of EVs and related technology.His statement has sparked concerns that Seoul could hit a snag in its efforts to seek remedial measures on the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which excludes EVs assembled outside North America from tax incentives.