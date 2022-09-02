Police Clear Presidential Couple of Public Official Election Act Violation

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have cleared President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee of allegations that they provided misleading information regarding suspicions that Kim had falsified details of her résumé.The Seoul Metropolitan Police on Friday decided not to refer the case involving the presidential couple and four others to the prosecution following a review of allegations of a breach of the Public Official Election Act.The police said there were errors in the names of some of the schools on Kim's resume while some information couldn't be verified, but the rest of her work experience held up to scrutiny.The police added that they were unable to confirm any impartial evidence that Kim had fabricated proof of employment documents attached to her resume.After the allegations surfaced while Yoon was running for president last December, he issued a denial, while Kim claimed not to have any recollection of the matter when asked about the accusations in an interview that same month.In February, the People’s Livelihood Economy Research Institute filed a complaint against six people, including the couple, alleging that they violated the Public Official Election Act by providing false information, claiming that Kim fabricated details on her resume when she applied to teaching positions at five universities.The institute said it will immediately file an objection to the police decision.