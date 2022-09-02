President Avoids Direct Comment on DP Chief Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol sought to distance himself from the prosecution’s decision to summon Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung for questioning.Asked to address the issue on his way to the Presidential Office Friday morning, Yoon said he learns about criminal cases via media reports and he doesn’t have enough time to thoroughly read such articles.While implying that his office does not give directions on the investigation of the opposition leader, the president added that his priority is placed on the economy and people’s livelihoods.The opposition leader the previous day was notified by the prosecution to appear for questioning next Tuesday.Mired in a corruption scandal involving land development projects in Gyeonggi Province, the provincial governor-turned-opposition leader is currently accused of disseminating false information about his innocence during his presidential campaign last year.