Danuri to Make Important Trajectory Modification on Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s first lunar orbiter, Danuri, is set to make an important trajectory modification on Friday that will put the craft on course for the Moon.According to the Korea Aerospace Research Institute(KARI) on Thursday, Danuri will likely begin its trajectory correction maneuver(TCM) some one-point-36 million kilometers from the center of the Earth at around 2 p.m. on Friday.Having initially set off on a trajectory heading toward the Sun in order to capitalize on the Earth’s gravitational pull, the TCM will adjust the orbiter’s cruising direction, position and speed using a thruster to slingshot back toward the Earth and begin its circuitous approach to the Moon.KARI expects to tentatively confirm the success of the automated TCM an hour after the procedure, with a definitive confirmation of success possible after 48 hours of observation.A preliminary TCM was carried out two days after the orbiter was launched on August 5 to correct a deviation following its separation from the rocket and to test the system.Danuri is scheduled to enter lunar orbit on December 17 and settle into an orbital altitude 100 kilometers above the surface of the Moon on January 1, 2023 to complete scientific and technological tasks over the course of a year.