Japanese Foreign Minister Welcomes Yoon's Call for Improved Bilateral Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi welcomed President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent call for improving Seoul-Tokyo relations.At a press conference on Friday, Hayashi said the two countries are important neighbors that must cooperate to address various concerns affecting the international community.The minister said it is critical to further develop the two-way ties as well as enhance trilateral cooperation with the U.S. to deal with the current environment.Referring to ministerial talks with his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, in July and in August, Hayashi said they agreed on the need to swiftly resolve issues surrounding the Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.While stressing Tokyo's intent to closely cooperate with the Yoon administration for improved ties, the minister declined to discuss a possible summit meeting, saying no decision has been finalized.In his Liberation Day speech on August 15, President Yoon called for improved, future-oriented relations with Japan based on mutual respect, stating that cooperative efforts between the two nations will help them move past their historical discord.