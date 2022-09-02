Vice Defense Minister Expresses Intent to Resolve Conflict over Japan's Flyby in 2018

Vice defense minister Shin Beom-chul expressed Seoul's intent to resolve the bilateral conflict that arose following a Japanese maritime patrol aircraft's low-altitude flyby over a South Korean warship in December 2018.
In an interview with Japan's Mainichi Shimbun on Friday, Shin said although the government's official stance is that the vessel did not lock its fire-control radar on the plane, Seoul is willing to seek a comprehensive resolution to mend ties.
While denying media reports that Seoul had drawn up a guideline in 2019 on its response to Japanese patrol aircraft, Shin questioned the appropriateness of the former Moon Jae-in administration's "additional steps" against Tokyo at the time.
Bilateral defense cooperation has largely been stalled since Tokyo accused the Gwanggaeto the Great destroyer of radar lock-on, which Seoul has refuted, saying the warship was on a rescue mission to save a North Korean vessel.
As for the South Korean Navy accepting Japan's invitation to an international fleet review scheduled for November, Shin said a decision has yet to be made as the military considers past practices. The last time the Navy attended was in 2015.