Vice Defense Minister Expresses Intent to Resolve Conflict over Japan's Flyby in 2018

Photo : YONHAP News

Vice defense minister Shin Beom-chul expressed Seoul's intent to resolve the bilateral conflict that arose following a Japanese maritime patrol aircraft's low-altitude flyby over a South Korean warship in December 2018.In an interview with Japan's Mainichi Shimbun on Friday, Shin said although the government's official stance is that the vessel did not lock its fire-control radar on the plane, Seoul is willing to seek a comprehensive resolution to mend ties.While denying media reports that Seoul had drawn up a guideline in 2019 on its response to Japanese patrol aircraft, Shin questioned the appropriateness of the former Moon Jae-in administration's "additional steps" against Tokyo at the time.Bilateral defense cooperation has largely been stalled since Tokyo accused the Gwanggaeto the Great destroyer of radar lock-on, which Seoul has refuted, saying the warship was on a rescue mission to save a North Korean vessel.As for the South Korean Navy accepting Japan's invitation to an international fleet review scheduled for November, Shin said a decision has yet to be made as the military considers past practices. The last time the Navy attended was in 2015.