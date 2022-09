Photo : YONHAP News

The KBS Symphony Orchestra has opened an online platform called the “Digital K-Hall” allowing the public to enjoy hundreds of recorded performances for free.The platform will feature videos accumulated over the past 66 years since the founding of the KBS Symphony Orchestra, the only orchestra owned by a broadcasting company in South Korea.In the first batch of uploads, the orchestra shared 350 out of more than one-thousand recordings on the platform, including a joint concert with North Korea's state orchestra held back in September 2002.The “Digital K-Hall” can be accessed from its website, digitalkhall.kbssymphony.org, and all videos can be viewed for free through a simple registration process.