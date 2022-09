Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's major automakers saw record revenue in August in the United States on the back of strong demand for its SUVs and eco-friendly vehicles.Hyundai Motor America on Thursday reported a on-year 14 percent increase in monthly sales, posting a record 64-thousand-355 units.The manufacturer’s compact SUV, the Tuscon, led sales with 14-thousand-305 units sold in August, followed by the Elantra at 14-thousand-238 units.Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor's subsidiary Kia America also announced its best-ever August sales, selling 66-thousand-089 units, marking a 22-percent on-year increase.Kia's popular SUV, Sportage, led sales with 12-thousand-986 units, up 59 percent on-year, while the company’s much lauded electric vehicle, the EV6, saw one-thousand-840 units sold.