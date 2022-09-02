Opposition Chief Slams Prosecution for 'Inappropriate Nitpicking'

Photo : KBS News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung has lashed out at the prosecution, saying that it's nitpicking about an absurd allegation against him.Speaking with reporters on Friday in the wake of the prosecution's call for his appearance, the opposition leader claimed that despite their best efforts the police and prosecution were unable to find anything of substance against him.In a widening investigation into a corruption scandal involving land development projects during Lee's term as Gyeonggi provincial governor, the prosecution on Thursday summoned him for questioning next week on charges of disseminating false information about his innocence.While it remains unclear whether Lee will make an appearance next Tuesday, the ruling People Power Party pressed the opposition heavyweight to cooperate.The ruling camp said that the DP chief is using his position as a bulletproof vest and the party is bound to collapse with its leader.Speaking to reporters Friday morning, President Yoon Suk Yeol sought to distance himself from the prosecution’s move, saying he hears about criminal cases via media reports and that even then he doesn’t have enough time to read through such articles.