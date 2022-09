Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean won weakened beyond one-thousand-360 against the U.S. greenback for the first time in 13 years.The local currency ended at one-thousand-362-point-six won against the U.S. dollar, up by seven-point-seven won from the previous close.It marked its weakest since April 2009 during the global financial crisis.This comes as the U.S. Federal Reserve maintains a hawkish stance of tightening its monetary policy while investors are also concerned about a slowdown in China's economy.