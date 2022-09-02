Menu Content

Culture

Venue of BTS Concert in Busan Changed to Asiad Main Stadium

Photo : YONHAP News

The concert venue for K-pop megastar BTS slated for October in Busan has been changed to Asiad Main Stadium from a special stage near Ilgwang Beach, Gijang, in the northeastern part of the southern port city. 
 
The group’s agency, Big Hit Music, made the announcement regarding the promotional concert, titled “Yet to Come in Busan,” which has been jointly organized by the Busan Metropolitan City and the Busan World Expo Bid Committee.

The new venue will ensure accessibility and convenience of audiences and provide an environment more appropriate for the concert.
 
The free concert set for October 15 aims to support Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo and promote the city and Korean culture. BTS is one of the ambassadors representing Busan’s bid.
 
Many had pointed out that the initial location was inappropriate since it is remote and far from the city center, with a lack of public access.
 
With the concert taking place at the stadium, the total number of available seats will likely shrink from the earlier venue’s capacity of 100-thousand.
 
The concert will also be shown live on a giant screen at an outdoor parking lot of the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal.  
 
The agency said it will announce more details about the show later.
