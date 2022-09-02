New COVID-19 Cases Below 80,000

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases registered just under 80-thousand on Saturday.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), 79-thousand-746 infections were confirmed throughout Friday, including 323 from overseas.The figure is down by 15-thousand from a week ago and down 49-thousand from two weeks ago, clearly indicating a downward trend. It is the lowest Saturday tally in six weeks.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients rose by 12 from the previous day to 520. Friday reported 74 deaths, raising the death toll to 27-thousand-14, with the fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.Meanwhile starting Saturday, the government has scrapped the pre-entry COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers. This applies to everyone arriving in the country regardless of vaccination status or country of departure.However, PCR tests are still mandatory within 24 hours of arrival.