Yoon Orders Full Readiness Against Typhoon Hinnamnor

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the highest level of readiness against Typhoon Hinnamnor as the country is expected to come under its direct influence.In a written briefing Saturday, Yoon's spokesperson Kang In-sun said the president ordered the interior minister to preemptively activate the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters and the Cabinet to be united in an all-out response against this year's eleventh typhoon. Yoon especially mentioned safety measures for vulnerable citizens.Following Yoon's directive, interior minister Lee Sang-min examined the typhoon's trajectory and its potential impact with relevant agencies on Saturday morning.Prime minister Han Duck-soo will also chair a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Headquarters at 7 p.m.On Thursday, the interior ministry held a meeting with provincial authorities to check on facilities nationwide that are susceptible to typhoon damage.Hinnamnor is forecast to make landfall on the southern coast of South Gyeongsang Province at around 6 a.m. Tuesday.The state weather agency said the tropical storm is moving northward slowly east of Taiwan but will pick up speed as it approaches the Korean Peninsula.It is classified as a very strong typhoon, currently packing wind speeds of a maximum 47 meters per second. The strength will slightly subside by Tuesday, but top wind speed will remain above 40 meters per second.As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the government activated Level One operation of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters and raised the typhoon alert level by one notch.