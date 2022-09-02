More Hikes Expected in Utility Fees, Living Costs

Photo : YONHAP News

Public utility fees are expected to rise amid already high inflation and with the Chuseok holiday just around the corner.According to Statistics Korea data, the consumer price index rose five-point-seven percent on-year in August. Falling global oil prices have slowed the price increase in petroleum goods while vegetable prices spiked sharply in the double digits last month.The cost of dining out also jumped eight-point-eight percent, the highest increase in 30 years.The price of ramyeon, Korean instant noodles, will also go up. Nongshim, the country's leading instant noodle maker, is set to raise prices of 26 noodle brands by more than eleven percent on average from September 15.Electricity and gas rates, which were raised twice already this year in April and July, will increase again in October.The basic taxi fare is also expected to rise for the first time in three years by more than 20 percent.Seoul City recently submitted a plan to the municipal council on possibly hiking the basic fare from the current 38-hundred won to 48-hundred. A public hearing is scheduled Monday to disclose further details and gather opinions from industry officials, experts and citizens.