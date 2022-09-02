S. Korea Reports 2nd Case of Monkeypox

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has confirmed its second case of monkeypox.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Saturday, a suspected patient first reported Thursday has tested positive.The person returned from Europe on August 18 and developed symptoms of fever, headache and dizziness ten days later.Health authorities say the patient, currently hospitalized, exhibits a mild case with overall favorable conditions.Officials are conducting epidemiological surveys to identify who came in contact with the individual, after which those people will be grouped by risk level depending on their scope of exposure.South Korea had its first monkeypox patient in June, a South Korean national returning from Germany. The patient was treated in quarantine for 15 days.Since then, health authorities have set up test sites at 17 different locations nationwide and secured five-thousand doses of vaccine, along with some 500 doses of treatment.