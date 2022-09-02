FM Park Cites Progress in Efforts to Improve Ties with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin said that thanks to sincere dialogue and communication, breakthroughs are being made in efforts to improve bilateral relations with Japan.In a video message to the South Korea-Japan Future Dialogue forum on Saturday, Park said he has continued earnest talks with Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi while meeting him four times.Park vowed to strengthen communication on various levels and restore mutual trust to swiftly seek solutions to pending issues including wartime forced labor.Park also mentioned a joint report issued by South Korea's East Asia Institute and Japan's nonprofit think tank Genron NPO, the co-hosts of the forum, that shows an improvement in how Korean and Japanese people view each other.The minister cited President Yoon Suk Yeol's remark that Seoul and Tokyo must work together against threats that challenge the freedom of global citizens, and stressed that the two countries are the closest neighbors geographically and culturally.He said opportunities for strategic cooperation that were neglected due to strained relations must no longer be missed.Minister Hayashi also sent a video message to the forum, calling South Korea an important neighbor and underlining the importance of cooperation, including with the U.S.He promised to continue close communication with Seoul, based on Tokyo's consistent stance, in order to restore bilateral ties.