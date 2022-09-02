US: Sung Kim to Meet Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, Japan in Tokyo

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Ambassador Sung Kim will travel to Tokyo on Wednesday for trilateral talks with the nuclear envoys of South Korea and Japan.In a press release Friday, the department said the three sides will discuss a broad range of issues, including continued joint efforts to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. It said that Kim will stress the U.S. commitment to dialogue, even while it will take all necessary action to address the threat Pyongyang poses to the U.S. and it allies.The department said the trilateral meeting underscores the importance of ongoing close U.S. collaboration with Japan and South Korea on North Korea issues and its ironclad commitment to the security of the two countries.In the meeting, Ambassador Kim and Seoul's nuclear envoy Kim Gunn will be hosted by their Japanese counterpart Funakoshi Takehiro.This will mark the third time face-to-face talks have been held between the three officials since Kim Gunn took office in May.