New COVID-19 Cases in 70,000s for Second Day

Daily COVID-19 cases stayed below 80-thousand for a second day amid a slowdown in the latest pandemic wave.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 72-thousand-144 infections were confirmed throughout Saturday, including 241 from overseas, raising the country's cumulative caseload to about 23-million-569-thousand.The daily tally is down by 13-thousand from a week ago and down 38-thousand from two weeks ago, clearly indicating a downward trend. It is the lowest Sunday tally in six weeks.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients rose by 28 from the previous day to 548, remaining above 500 for the 12th consecutive day.Saturday reported 79 deaths, raising the death toll to 27-thousand-93, with the fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients nationwide stands at 36-point-six percent.