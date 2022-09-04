Typhoon Hinnamnor to Land in Southern Coastal Areas Tuesday Morning

Photo : YONHAP News

Powerful typhoon Hinnamnor is likely to reach the country's southern coastal areas on Tuesday morning.The Korea Meteorological Administration said on Sunday that the season's eleventh typhoon, currently heading north in the eastern waters of Taiwan, is forecast to move up toward Korea at a faster pace.Hinnamnor is expected to pass the waters east of Jeju Island early on Tuesday and make landfall in the southern coastal areas of South Gyeongsang Province on Tuesday morning.The storm is forecast to continue to move up and reach the country's eastern waters by Tuesday afternoon.Hinnamnor is rated as a very strong typhoon, with the current maximum wind speeds at 47 meters per second near its center.The typhoon is likely to weaken a bit as it reaches the southern coastal areas on Tuesday, but still maintain its intensity with winds of more than 40 meters per second.Rainfall is forecast for most parts of the nation due to the influence of the typhoon.