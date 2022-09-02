Yoon to Chair Meeting to Check Typhoon Readiness

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will chair a meeting on Sunday to check the government's preparedness to brace for super typhoon Hinnamnor.The president will preside over the meeting on Sunday afternoon at the national crisis management center at the Yongsan presidential office in Seoul.In the video-linked meeting with the ministries of interior, oceans and fisheries and the fire and weather agencies, President Yoon will check the current status of the typhoon and the government's readiness for possible emergencies in the coastal regions and other vulnerable areas.Related offices at the presidential office reportedly went into emergency mode before the weekend, reporting updates of the typhoon situation to the president.On Saturday, Yoon ordered Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to prepare for the highest level of typhoon responses.At the order, the interior ministry put its central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters in operation, raising the typhoon alert level by one notch to "yellow" from "blue."