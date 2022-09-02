Foreigners Net Buyers of Korean Stocks for Second Month in August

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign investors net purchased nearly four trillion won worth of Korean stocks in August, despite the sharp depreciation of the Korean currency against the U.S. dollar.According to data by the Korea Exchange on Sunday, foreigners bought a net three-point-98 trillion won worth of local stocks last month.It marks the largest monthly figure for net purchases by foreigners this year. Foreigners were net buyers for the second consecutive month.In August, they bought a net three-point-64 trillion won in the main bourse KOSPI and a net 335-point-five billion won in the secondary tech-heavy KOSDAQ.Foreigners continued to buy Korean stocks last month although the won-dollar exchange rate soared to hit fresh highs, surpassing one-thousand-350 won against the dollar on August 29. The won further weakened beyond one-thousand-360 won on September 2.