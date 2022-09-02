Equipment Brought into THAAD Base Despite Local Residents' Opposition

Photo : KBS News

Tensions are escalating around a United States THAAD missile defense unit in Seongju, South Gyeongsang Province, as equipment was brought into the unit early on Sunday despite opposition from local residents.According to a group against the THAAD deployment, about ten vehicles, including a bulldozer, a fueling vehicle and a van, were brought into the base at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.Hearing the sound of the vehicles, the group and local residents rushed to the site to protest and criticized the overnight transportation of the equipment.It marks the first time that equipment was brought into the base on weekends since the remodeling of its barracks started in May of last year.Authorities have brought construction materials, workers and daily necessities to the base two to three times a week, but the number increased to five since June.The Seoul government earlier announced its plan to normalize access to the base by the end of August.