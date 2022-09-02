China's No. 3 Official to Visit S. Korea Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

China's third-ranked official, Li Zhanshu, will visit South Korea next week for a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo.Li, chief of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will visit Seoul from next Thursday to Saturday at the invitation of the assembly speaker.The Chinese official will meet with Kim next Friday for talks to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two nations as this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.According to the National Assembly, Kim and Li will hold talks for about one hour at the assembly before holding a joint press conference.The assembly said that Li will visit South Korea, leading a large-scale delegation of 66 officials. He will reportedly pay a courtesy call on President Yoon Suk Yeol after talks with the assembly speaker.