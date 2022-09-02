Menu Content

Domestic

Seoul Unveils Transportation Measures for Chuseok Holiday

Written: 2022-09-04 13:47:07Updated: 2022-09-04 19:34:14

Seoul Unveils Transportation Measures for Chuseok Holiday

Photo : KBS News

Seoul City will operate COVID-19 testing sites in every district in the city and extend operations of public transportation during the Chuseok holiday.

The city government on Sunday unveiled a set of comprehensive measures for the upcoming holiday, which begins on Friday through next Monday.

Under the measures, the government will increase the number of daily subway operations by 350 on next Saturday, the day of Chuseok and the following day.

The time of the last subway will be pushed back until 2 a.m. from the current 1 a.m., and the time of the last bus on intra-city routes of the city's nine major stations and terminals will also be extended to 2 a.m.

Operations of express and inter-city buses departing from Seoul will increase to around 42-hundred times a day and carry some 87-thousand people per day from Thursday to next Monday.

The late-night service of buses and taxis will continue during the holiday.
